Bailey bridge to reopen landslide-hit Kelantan road within a week

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry is deploying a Bailey bridge to restore access on a critical federal road in Kelantan following a landslide-induced closure.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi confirmed the temporary structure will be installed along Federal Route FT008 between Sections 348.10 and 350.20 near Machang.

He emphasised the urgency of this project as it affects a primary transportation route connecting to Kuala Krai.

“This is not a routine project and must be fast-tracked immediately to minimise public inconvenience,” he stated after attending the ministry’s Northeast Monsoon Preparedness Programme.

Nanta revealed that he has received a comprehensive damage assessment and is coordinating funding for necessary repairs.

“If existing ministry funds prove insufficient, we will seek emergency allocations from the Finance Ministry to ensure swift completion.”

BiGBen commander Muhammad Shukeri Mohammad reported that the Bailey bridge components have already arrived at the site.

Installation work commenced today with teams from JKR Machang, JKR Kinta and the Road Facility Maintenance Branch collaborating on the project.

The temporary bridge is projected to be operational within one week, allowing the road to reopen by next Sunday.

JKR Machang had previously announced the full closure of the affected stretch starting September 14 until further notice due to severe land subsidence that made the route impassable. – Bernama