Bali floods ease with no Malaysians affected, says embassy

JAKARTA: The flood situation in Bali is steadily improving with no Malaysians reported to be affected according to Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia.

Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin confirmed that five Malaysians were stranded on Wednesday after their hotel area flooded but all have safely departed for home.

Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport has resumed normal operations following the disruption caused by heavy rainfall.

The embassy will continue monitoring the flood situation in Bali while maintaining close contact with local authorities.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Jakarta or the Honorary Consul of Malaysia in Bali.

Heavy rain on the resort island triggered flooding in several areas including Jembrana, Gianyar, Badung, Tabanan, Karangasem, Klungkung and Denpasar.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency confirmed 14 fatalities with two people missing and 659 others affected by the disaster. – Bernama