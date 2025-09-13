US sprinter Knighton banned for doping despite meat contamination claim

AMERICAN sprinter Erriyon Knighton has received a four-year ban after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld appeals from World Athletics and the World Anti-Doping Agency regarding his doping violation.

The 200 metres world silver medallist tested positive for the prohibited anabolic steroid Epitrenbolone in May 2024, leading to charges despite his claim of meat contamination from an oxtail dish.

Knighton’s agent John Regis called the decision a “travesty” and maintained that independent testing of oxtail from the same restaurant confirmed trenbolone contamination.

“The testing proved that the meat purchased there had traces of trenbolone,“ Regis stated, arguing that American beef industry practices legally use steroids for growth promotion.

The ban prevents the 21-year-old from competing in the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Regis compared the case to Chinese swimmers who were cleared without charges, suggesting WADA’s actions were politically motivated rather than based on evidence.

WADA dismissed the contamination explanation as implausible, presenting expert testimony that successfully demonstrated the unlikelihood of meat contamination causing the positive test.

“We stand with our client Erriyon Knighton and believe he did not deliberately dope,“ Regis added, indicating that the legal battle would continue despite the CAS ruling.

The agency maintained that Knighton failed to establish meat contamination as the source of the prohibited substance in his system. – Reuters