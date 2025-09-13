Vuelta final stage shortened by 8km amid protest fears in Madrid

VUELTA A ESPANA organisers reduced the final stage route by eight kilometres due to anticipated pro-Palestinian protests during the Madrid finale.

The protests against Israel Premier Tech’s participation have disrupted the race throughout its three-week duration.

Riders will now cover 103.6 kilometres between Alalpardo and Madrid instead of the originally planned 111.6 kilometres.

Organisers removed a section that would have passed through Madrid’s affluent Aravaca neighbourhood without providing specific reasons.

Madrid authorities have significantly increased security measures for the race’s concluding stage.

The first deputy mayor confirmed policing numbers would be “almost doubled” for the event.

The central government’s Madrid representation announced “extraordinary” security reinforcements to protect participants.

More than 1,500 additional municipal and national police officers will be deployed along the route.

Protesters have previously invaded the course and caused crashes during various stages of the competition. – AFP