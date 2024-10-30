Ban on EPF withdrawal to perform haj not true - Lim

PUTRAJAYA: Allegations about a ban on withdrawing funds from the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) to perform the Haj are false and defamatory, said Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

He said swift action must be taken to prevent the spread of the false news from triggering sensitive issues related to the 3R (religion, race and royalty).

Lim said a police report has been lodged for the authorities to investigate and take necessary action against those responsible for manipulating information to create racial tension.

“The involvement of the police is important in ensuring the spread of this fake news is stopped immediately,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Lim, he had clarified in the Dewan Rakyat on October 28 that the EPF Sejahtera Account can be accessed by prospective pilgrims under the age of 55, subject to specific conditions.

He said the policy, introduced in 2013, has remained unchanged regardless of government leadership.