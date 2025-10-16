Bandar Cassia Toll Plaza A closed tonight and October 24 for upgrade

BATU KAWAN: Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd has announced the temporary closure of the Bandar Cassia Toll Plaza ‘A’ from Batu Kawan heading towards Batu Maung on the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge tonight and on October 24.

This closure is necessary to facilitate network switch upgrade works to improve the efficiency of the operating system.

The toll plaza will be closed from 9 pm today to 4 am tomorrow for the first phase of works.

A second closure will occur from 9 pm on October 24 to 4 am on October 25 to complete the upgrade.

Motorists are advised to adhere to all signage and instructions provided by the authorities during these periods.

Plaza B will remain open and available as an alternative route for motorists throughout the closure periods.

For traffic updates or emergency assistance, the public may contact the JKSB Hotline at 1-300-30-2828.

JKSB apologised for any inconvenience caused by these necessary upgrade works.

The company also expressed appreciation for the continued cooperation and support from all road users. – Bernama