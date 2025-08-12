Bandar Kuching MP calls for end to contract doctor system

KUALA LUMPUR: The welfare of healthcare workers took centre stage in Parliament today during debates on the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen of Bandar Kuching urged the government to scrap the contract system for doctors to tackle staff shortages in Ministry of Health facilities.

He stressed that those with over three years of service, especially in rural areas, should receive permanent positions promptly.

Yii also called for faster increases in on-call allowances and special emoluments for medical staff.

Dr Halimah Ali from Kapar highlighted the need for systemic reforms in transfers, working hours, and pay within the healthcare sector.

She suggested inter-ministerial talks to improve work-life balance for health workers.

Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan of Kuala Pilah warned that modern facilities remain underutilised without adequate staffing.

He proposed linking health project approvals under the 13MP to workforce deployment plans, particularly in rural areas.

Adnan emphasised the need for realistic staffing projections alongside new hospital or clinic developments.

The Dewan Rakyat session will continue tomorrow. – Bernama