Banding Trail Adventure 2025 uncovers 519 biodiversity species

GERIK: A total of 519 species of biodiversity, including flora, fauna, and fungi, were documented during the Banding Trail Adventure (BTA) 2025 programme, significantly boosting Malaysia’s national biodiversity records.

Organised by the Banding Island Foundation (PBF) in collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Kelantan, the Tropical Rainforest Research Centre (TRaCe), and other partners, the three-day expedition involved 50 participants, comprising students and research experts. The team explored a 4.7-kilometre area on Banding Island, employing systematic sampling and identification methods.

“The collected data forms a biodiversity checklist for Pulau Banding, aiding in the monitoring of endangered species and promoting conservation awareness,“ PBF stated.

The programme set a national record, earning recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records for the “Most Biodiverse Species Identified in a Programme.” EMKAY Group executive chairman Datuk Fazwinna Mustapha Kamal highlighted that only 10% of Royal Belum’s biodiversity has been studied, stressing the need for further exploration.

PBF chairman Datuk Prof Emeritus Dr Abdul Latiff Mohamed announced plans to develop BTA into a permanent interpretive trail for research and education. “We hope more researchers will use Pulau Banding as a long-term study site,“ he said. - Bernama