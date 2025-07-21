Wild boar causes panic at Kuantan playground as visitors flee

RESIDENTS at Taman Bandar Kuantan, Pahang were sent into a frenzy when a wild boar unexpectedly appeared and roamed through the recreational area in Pahang.

A 27-second video clip shared on TikTok by user Mama Khalish captured the dramatic moment as park-goers scattered in all directions to avoid the wild animal’s path.

“Large wild boar invades Taman Bandar. Really dangerous, fortunately nobody got charged at,“ the user wrote in the video caption.

The incident has generated widespread amusement among social media users, particularly regarding the panicked warnings shouted by visitors during the encounter.

“I swear I laughed when that person shouted ‘ada babi’(there is a wild boar) hahaha,“ commented user Gee.

“So funny hearing ‘lari, ada babi hutan, ‘(there’s a wild boar)’... got me giggling early in the morning,“ joked another user.

One netizen, Aizurin, humorously reflected on a parental dilemma: “Mom are now confused whether to scold or not... when they always tell thei children not to say the word ‘babi’ (pig), it’s not good. But the problem is there’s actually one right in front of us, and we’re being chased too. “Had to say it anyway.”

The viral video has sparked discussions about wildlife encounters in urban areas and the natural reactions of the public when faced with such unexpected situations.

No injuries were reported from the incident, though it highlighted the ongoing issue of wild animal encroachment into populated areas across Malaysia.