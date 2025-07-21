Malaysia and ASEAN push for UN Security Council veto power reforms

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, alongside ASEAN member states, is advocating for reforms to the veto power held by the five permanent members (P5) of the United Nations Security Council.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan highlighted that while resolutions on Gaza receive majority support in the UN General Assembly, their execution is often stalled due to vetoes by China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US.

“Unfortunately, this veto power was used even though the resolution was unanimously approved at the UN General Assembly.

“That is why we are proposing that this veto power be overhauled and changed,“ Mohamad said during a Dewan Rakyat session.

The proposal follows Malaysia’s diplomatic success at the ASEAN-GCC Summit, where a joint statement on Gaza was issued for the first time.

“Previously, it was difficult to get a joint statement among ASEAN countries. But now we have succeeded in doing so,“ he added.

Malaysia is also collaborating with Japan and Korea to address Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. - Bernama