Bangladeshi woman remanded for allegedly cutting cheating boyfriend’s genitals

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A Bangladeshi woman has been remanded for five days from today for allegedly cutting off her boyfriend’s genitals in a fit of jealousy at Kampung Lokan in Gelang Patah yesterday morning.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M. Kumarasan said the 34-year-old suspect was arrested at 12.15 pm yesterday after a 47-year-old local man lodged a police report at 10.45 am.

The report was made after the man learned that his acquaintance, a 33-year-old Bangladeshi man, suffered serious injuries to his genitals and left hand with cuts allegedly inflicted by the woman.

Kumaresan said in a statement that “investigations show the incident was motivated by jealousy when the suspect learned that the boyfriend had not yet divorced his wife in Bangladesh despite being in romance with her.”

The crime references the 1993 United States case where Lorena Gallo cut off her husband John Bobbitt’s genitals with a kitchen knife, with surgeons later reattaching the organ.

The arrest led to the seizure of a 29-centimetre knife believed to have been the weapon used in the attack.

Police checks showed the suspect has no criminal record and tested negative for drugs, while the boyfriend is being treated at Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt with a weapon and Section 6 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act for entering and staying without a valid permit. – Bernama