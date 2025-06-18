KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd has issued a reminder to the public to be extra vigilant of fraudulent short message service (SMS), WhatsApp messages, and social media accounts impersonating Bank Islam’s Al-Awfar account and BIMB Mobile banking application.

The bank said it has observed an increase in scam attempts through SMS, messaging apps, and unofficial websites that impersonate Bank Islam or its representatives.

“These deceptive messages often urge recipients to click on suspicious links or download unauthorised applications, such as mobile apps not from official app stores,” it said in a statement today.

While campaign announcements may be promoted on Bank Islam’s official social media channels, all entries, submissions, or participation for Al-Awfar are conducted strictly through official Bank Islam platforms.

Bank Islam reiterates that all official information related to campaigns, promotions or banking products will only be shared through its official website and verified social media channels.

To safeguard against fraud, users are advised to be cautious when clicking on links.

“Always log in to your banking account through Bank Islam’s official platforms. Always verify the security image and phrase before entering your password.

“Never share personal information such as logins or passwords with anyone, including Bank Islam’s employees. In the event of suspected fraud, activate the Kill Switch feature in the BIMB Mobile app to immediately freeze your account and prevent further unauthorised activity,” the bank added.

The public is urged to report any suspicious activities involving the misuse of Bank Islam’s brand to the Bank Islam Contact Centre at 03-26900900 or email contactcenter@bankislam.com.my or the National Scam Response Centre at 997 for further action.