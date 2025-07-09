Bank Islam aids 200 Kota Bharu orphans with unique shopping challenge

KOTA BHARU: Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd organised a creative charity initiative, distributing essential goods to over 200 orphans from two welfare homes in Kota Bharu. The event, titled ‘Program Sambar Sampai Menang Beli dan Sedekah’, combined a reality shopping challenge with philanthropy, engaging media practitioners in a race to purchase necessities.

Thirty participants from various Kelantan media agencies competed in teams, solving riddles to buy items like rice, vermicelli, cooking oil, and garlic within 90 minutes. Each team received RM500 to complete their shopping tasks. The collected goods were later donated to Yayasan Kebajikan Anak-Anak Yatim Kelantan (YAATIM) and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Kelantan (PEKAYATIM).

Bank Islam group corporate communications director Rohazida Mohamed highlighted the programme’s dual benefits. “This initiative not only aids orphans but also boosts local market traders,“ she said during the event at Siti Khadijah Market. She added that the positive response may lead to expansion to other states.

The competition saw the ‘Bintang Bersinar’ team from Berita Harian claim first place, winning RM2,000. Bernama’s ‘Bernamavengerss’ secured second place with RM1,400, while a combined team from Bernama and Utusan took third, earning RM1,000.