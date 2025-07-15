Fahmi conveys birthday wishes to Sultan of Brunei

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today extended his heartfelt congratulations and well wishes to the Sultan of Brunei, His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, in conjunction with His Majesty’s 79th birthday.

In a Facebook post, Fahmi also prayed for Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s continued good health.

“With utmost sincerity, I pray that His Majesty is blessed with enduring health, and continues to rule Brunei Darussalam with steadfast authority, wisdom and fairness,” he said in the post.

His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah was born on July 15, 1946, in Bandar Brunei (now Bandar Seri Begawan) and was proclaimed the 29th Sultan of Brunei in 1967. – Bernama