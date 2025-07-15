Factory worker dies after storage rack collapse in Banting

SHAH ALAM: A factory worker was killed after a 17-level storage rack collapsed at a glove manufacturing plant in Banting earlier today.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the fatality, with five others sustaining injuries in the incident.

According to Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, authorities were alerted at 10.54 am and arrived at the scene within 10 minutes.

“An initial report from the operations commander indicated that the incident involved six male victims, five of whom had been rescued before the fire department arrived,“ he said.

The injured victims, aged between 20 and 30, received immediate assistance.

However, a sixth worker, aged 33, was found trapped under a pile of goods at 11.20 am and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Nine firefighters and officers from the Kuala Langat Fire and Rescue Station were deployed for the search and rescue operation.

Investigations into the cause of the rack collapse are ongoing. – Bernama