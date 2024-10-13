Bank Negara should be made independent as part of economic reforms: SPCAAM

PETALING JAYA: As part of the ongoing reforms, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) suggested Bank Negara (BNM) should be made independent akin to central banks in countries which have reformed their economic superstructures to be independent of partisan political influence.

In a statement, today, the Social Protection Contributors Advisory Association Malaysia (SPCAAM) suggested BNM should remain independent from the interests and objectives of commercial financial institutions to ensure that it can remain objective and independent in promoting monetary and financial stability.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is making great strides in reforming the governance architecture of the country, and this is in turn making Malaysia more attractive towards investments in various areas which will grow its economy.

“As a regulator which should be exercising supervisory jurisdiction to ensure the safety and soundness of individual financial institutions and to monitor their impact on the financial system as a whole, BNM cannot be seen to be influenced by powerful financial institutions,“ said SPCAAM’s International Labour advisor Callistus Antony D’Angelus.

He also opined, BNM should report to Parliament directly and not to any executive authority such as the Ministry of Finance.

He said the upcoming budget will be an opportune time for the Prime Minister to put into motion steps which will make BNM independent from executive oversight and instead transfer such oversight to the legislature.

“We can expect financial institutions in Malaysia to oppose this, as they have grown accustomed to having it their way.

“There must be political will on the part of the Madani government to carry such a change through,“ he said.

D’Angelus said this is one measure in which every side of the political aisle in Parliament should come together on and where the interest of the rakyat should be made a priority.

“Let us recognise that banks serve as custodians of public finance and should be accountable to the public.

“When we refer to reforms, it must be tangible and benefit the people of the country. It is time to move beyond rhetoric and tokenism to make structural reform matter in the real sense,“ he added.