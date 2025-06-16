KUALA LUMPUR: Batik Air has successfully renewed its International Air Transport Association (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification, which is valid until June 3, 2027.

In a statement today, the airline said the IOSA certification sets global benchmarks for aviation safety and operational efficiency by assessing an airline’s systems and procedures against a comprehensive set of harmonised standards and recommended practices.

The renewed certification was awarded following a comprehensive audit conducted under IATA’s enhanced Risk-Based Audit (RBA) framework.

“The airline’s IOSA renewal reflects its deep-rooted values and its long-term vision to be a trusted full-service carrier of choice,“ it said.

Batik Air chief executive officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said the certification offers not only assurance, but also peace of mind for the airline’s passengers.

“Whether flying domestically or across borders, they can trust that every Batik Air flight is supported by robust safety protocols, seamless coordination, and operational precision,” he added.

The airline said the renewal of the certification underscores the team’s continued efforts in upholding and exceeding global aviation safety standards.

Meanwhile, Batik Air said it will continue to expand its regional and international footprint while maintaining an unrelenting focus on safe, reliable, and comfortable air travel.

“Passengers flying with Batik Air can look forward to a travel experience built on industry best practices, a modern fleet, and an unwavering culture of safety,“ it said.