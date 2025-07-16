Strong case for cockpit video cameras says IATA chief

SINGAPORE: The head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has stated there is a “strong argument” for installing video cameras in airline cockpits to aid accident investigations.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s director-general, made the remarks following the release of a preliminary report on last month’s Air India crash, which revealed the plane’s engine fuel switches had been turned off.

The report by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) did not assign blame but noted one pilot questioned the other about cutting off fuel, with the second pilot denying the action.

The crash resulted in 242 fatalities onboard and 19 on the ground, with only one survivor.

Walsh, a former commercial pilot, acknowledged pilots’ reluctance towards cockpit cameras but said, “I can see that there is a strong argument for the inclusion of video in the cockpit to assist in accident investigations.”

He added that video recordings, alongside voice data, could greatly aid investigators.

When asked if IATA would propose cockpit redesigns to prevent accidental fuel switch deactivation, Walsh emphasized awaiting a detailed report before speculation.

“It’s important that we allow the accident investigators to conduct a full and proper investigation,“ he said.

The preliminary report was praised for providing “more information than most people were expecting.”

Independent aviation experts have speculated that pilot actions, whether intentional or accidental, may have contributed to the crash of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. – AFP