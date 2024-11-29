PETALING JAYA: Thousands are expected to walk through the capital city in style for charity on December 15 in conjunction with the 19th edition of the Batik Fun Walk.

Batik Fun Walk 2024 organised by Yayasan Budi Penyayang Malaysia (Penyayang) with Malaysia Tourism Centre (Matic) is set to take place at Lanai@ Matic in Jalan Ampang.

The 2.5km route will pass through popular spots including Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Pinang, Jalan Sultan Ismail and Persiaran Petronas.

As the event is organised in partnership with the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac), its deputy minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan will flag-off the participants.

Penyayang organises the Batik Fun Walk with its strategic partners, Matic and MCM CoMetro 5 Pillars Venture.

This leisure event promotes batik as a national heritage and its use as casual wear.

During a press conference at Matic, recently, Penyayang chairperson Nori Abdullah reiterated that Batik is a national craft which represents Malaysians and makes up a large part of its identity.

The charity event would also feature quiz, clown shows, fitness challenges and lucky draws.