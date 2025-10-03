Labuan immigration detains 15 undocumented migrants in operation

LABUAN: The Labuan Immigration Department detained 15 undocumented migrants during a pre-dawn enforcement operation across several settlements on the duty-free island.

The operation was conducted by the Intelligence and Operations Complaints Unit of the department’s Enforcement Division.

Officials screened 38 individuals before arresting 15 for suspected offences under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Labuan Immigration director Raymond Entalai confirmed those detained included four men, three women, three girls and four boys.

All detainees were Filipino nationals except for one Indonesian man.

Their ages ranged from one year old to 39 years old.

All detainees have been taken to the Labuan Immigration Enforcement Division office for documentation and further investigation.

Enforcement operations will continue to target foreigners who violate national laws.

Strict action will also be taken against employers or individuals who harbour undocumented migrants.

The public can provide information on undocumented migrants by calling 087-421296.

Information can also be submitted using the Public Complaints Management System at https://imi.spab.gov.my/eApps/system/index.do.

Alternatively, tips can be emailed to pro_labuan@imi.gov.my. – Bernama