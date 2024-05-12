Bayan Lepas factory girl missing since quarrel with mum

IPOH: Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing since Dec 1 from her Selama home.

Selama district police chief Supt Sarudin Samah said Noraqilah Muhammad Shaharizan, 19, whose address is in Kampung Medan, Selama district, is said to have last left home to work at a factory in Bayan Lepas, Penang.

“It is understood that the teenager had a disagreement with her mother and has not returned home since Dec 1 and has not been reachable until now,“ he said in a statement today.

Sarudin said the teenager is 159 centimetres (5.2 feet) tall and weighs 60 kilogrammes, with shoulder-length curly hair and light yellow skin.

He appealed to the public with any related information to contact Selama police chief SI Mohd Fazli Yusof at 013-4281129 or contact Selama district police headquarters at 05-8395999.