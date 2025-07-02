Bayan Lepas mystery: Mother and daughter dead for over a week

GEORGE TOWN: Police have confirmed that a woman and her two-year-old daughter found dead in a Bayan Lepas apartment had been deceased for over a week.

The discovery was made after neighbours reported a foul smell coming from the unit on Jalan Bukit Gambir.

Penang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin stated that the post-mortem results revealed no signs of foul play.

“The autopsy results found that both have been dead for over a week and there was no evidence of foul play,“ he said.

Due to severe decomposition, the cause of death remains undetermined.

“The doctor was also unable to determine the cause of death because the bodies were already badly decomposed,“ Mohd Alwi added.

Initial media reports indicated that the bodies of the 40-year-old woman and her toddler were discovered in an advanced state of decay.

Forensic examinations at Penang Hospital confirmed no external injuries, leading police to classify the case as sudden death.