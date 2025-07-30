Round 4 of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship at Motorland Aragon got off to a promising start for Malaysia’s young talent, Hakim Danish.

At lights out if the first race, Danish launched off the line from P7 and made a bold move through Turn 2 to climb into fourth position. The race continued with fierce competition among the leading group of eight riders.

By Lap 4, Danish was overtaken and dropped to seventh, but he fought back in Lap 8 and managed to finish strongly in fourth place, a solid result in a highly competitive field.

Race 2 turned into a true test of Danish’s mental resilience and determination. Starting once again from P7, he showed aggression early on but came under intense pressure at Turn 8, falling back to ninth position. Refusing to give up, he mounted a comeback and reached fifth place by Lap 6. Unfortunately, just before Turn 1, his bike suffered a technical issue, forcing him to retire from the race.

As a result, Danish was unable to score any points in Race 2. He dropped one position in the overall standings and now sits seventh with a total of 51 points, 63 points behind the championship leader, Brian Uriarte of Spain.