A modified black BMW with an extremely low ground clearance became lodged on a modest speed bump in Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan, drawing attention both on the road and online.

In a 28-second video circulating on social media, four individuals can be seen attempting to free the car by jumping on its rear end, while the driver revved the engine in the hope of regaining traction.

A Facebook post by Cerita Kita Beb, which shared the clip, attracted over 99,000 views and dozens of comments, many amused by what appeared to be a coordinated, CPR-like effort to “resuscitate” the car.

Despite their energetic attempt, the rear wheels spun freely in the air, and the vehicle remained stuck, causing a brief traffic build-up.

The scene sparked a wave of online reactions, with many criticising the impracticality of extreme car modifications and suggesting that style had been prioritised over basic functionality.

While some called the driver inconsiderate for holding up traffic, others pointed out that simply placing a plank beneath the rear tyres might have resolved the issue more effectively than the dramatic rescue attempt.