Telemedicine and e-health services launching in Sabah and Sarawak

PUTRAJAYA: Telemedicine and e-health services are set to be introduced in selected rural areas of Sabah and Sarawak by the end of this year, according to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil

He said the Ministry of Communications is working closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to develop a system for delivering medication via drone from rural health clinics to the nearest National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI), aimed at improving access to basic screening and treatment services in remote communities.

“At present, there are 1,099 NADI centres operating nationwide, with Sarawak having the highest number at 156, followed by Sabah with 131.

“Of that total, 700 NADI centres are located in rural areas, making them a vital infrastructure backbone for expanding telemedicine and e-health services,” he told reporters after the ministry’s monthly assembly today.

He said that the initiative will enable online medical consultations to be conducted through video calls, offering a lifeline to residents who live far from healthcare facilities.

Present at the assembly were Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching and secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, as well as the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Fahmi said the programme, currently in its discussion phase, involves coordination between the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), which oversees NADI, the Ministry of Health (MOH), as well as aviation authorities including the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) which set to merge in August.

“This initiative has the potential to significantly reduce costs borne by rural communities in seeking basic healthcare and screening services, without needing to travel to town centres or health clinics,” he said.

Before this, Fahmi said drone technology will be used to deliver medicines from rural health clinics to nearby NADI centres, which also serve as community internet hubs. The use of drones had recently been demonstrated to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to Tawau and featured in several public showcases.

“The potential is especially strong in Sabah and Sarawak, where most NADI centres are located in remote areas,” Fahmi noted.

For implementation, he said the programme must first secure necessary airspace approvals and conduct training for NADI managers to ensure smooth and safe operations.

“Several elements are still being finalised. I expect these discussions to conclude within the next few months, and we aim to begin rollouts at a few sites in Sabah and Sarawak before year’s end,” he said.

Beyond internet connectivity, Fahmi said NADI centres also function as vital community infrastructure, empowering local engagement in digital and creative economies.

He also congratulated MCMC and MOH for their recent collaboration at NADI Kampung Langkuas in Papar, Sabah, where high-speed internet enabled the delivery of modern healthcare services to the rural community.

“As an example, Kampung Sim Sim in Sandakan and Felda Soeharto in Kuala Kubu Bahru, Hulu Selangor, have recorded internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second (Gbps), making smooth telemedicine and e-health operations possible,” Fahmi added. - Bernama