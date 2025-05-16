PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister cum Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today said honesty, commitment and first-class thinking must continue to be instilled among workers as the backbone of the country’s progress.

He said this through a Facebook post in conjunction with the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation’s (PETRA) monthly assembly today.

“The assembly is not just a monthly routine, but a space for reflection and an injection of enthusiasm for all of us to continue moving forward with commitment and integrity.

“Every effort we make today is an investment in the future of the country. Continue to move forward with confidence, serve honestly, and be a catalyst for change that benefits all the people,” he said.

In conjunction with World Water Day 2025, themed ‘Glacier Preservation’, Fadillah also called on all parties to practice prudent water use.

During the assembly, Fadillah said he also shared several important events involving PETRA, including the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, which demonstrated the efficiency of the PETRA team in acting quickly to ensure continuity of supply.

He said PETRA also co-hosting the ASEAN Centre for Energy for the ASEAN Nuclear Energy Cooperation - Sub-sector Network (NEC-SSN) Meeting, driving strategic discussions related to nuclear energy in the implementation of the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) 2026-2030.

In strengthening international relations, various courtesy visits and working visits have been carried out involving countries such as the United States, New Zealand, Palestine, Japan, Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and France, he added.