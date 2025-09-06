Spain focused on World Cup after defeat, says coach

SPAIN coach Luis de la Fuente said his side were “already thinking about the World Cup” after Sunday’s Nations League final loss on penalties to Portugal in Munich.

“From this very moment we are already thinking about the next World Cup, which is our goal. With the way we approach things, we are sure to go far in the future,“ de la Fuente said.

“Our team is always in a position to win, there is a lot of commitment, a lot of roots. We will always be close to winning.”

Spain led twice but were twice pegged back before the match went to extra time with scores locked at 2-2.

After each side converted their first three penalties, Spain forward Alvaro Morata’s effort was saved by Diogo Costa and Portugal’s Ruben Neves converted to win the shootout 5-3.

De la Fuente said he was “proud” of his side.

Spain won the 2023 Nations League and the Euros in 2024. Sunday’s loss was their first competitive international defeat since going down to Scotland in March 2023 in a Euro qualifier.

Spain’s young core again impressed but the Nations League finals have again highlighted their reliance on midfielder Pedri.

In Thursday’s wild 5-4 win over France, Pedri came off the pitch with the score at 5-1 before France scored three late goals.

On Sunday, Spain lost shape after the Barcelona midfield was subbed off late in the game.

The coach admitted his players were tired after a long season, but praised Portugal.

“Portugal have done things very well, they have players of the highest level,“ de la Fuente said.

De la Fuente backed Morata after his penalty miss, saying the veteran striker was “a real champion” and “a benchmark for us.”

“I’m sorry he missed the penalty, but many players don’t want to take one. He took one and missed it, but that happens in football.”