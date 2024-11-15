Be cautious of monsoon surge from Nov 19 to 23 - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reminded Malaysians today to remain cautious of the monsoon surge expected to occur from Nov 19 to 23.

He said in a post on X that areas in the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, including Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor, as well as east Sabah had the potential of continuous heavy rain, based on the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s (MetMalaysia) forecast.

“During this period, the South China Sea is expected to have strong winds and choppy sea conditions.

“I advise everyone to remain aware of the latest weather developments and to obtain accurate information on the MetMalaysia’s website and social media or via the myCuaca app,” he said.

MetMalaysia issued a continuous rain (alert) warning forecasted to occur in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor from Nov 19 to 23, and a strong wind and choppy sea conditions for the waters of Condore and Reef North from Nov 19 to 22.

“Based on analysis of weather models, a monsoon surge is expected from Nov 19 to 23 and it has the potential of causing continuous heavy rain in east Peninsular and east Sabah throughout the period,” MetMalaysia said.