Malaysia leverages diplomatic channels to resolve issues with other nations - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia consistently leverages diplomatic channels to address issues with other nations, said Unity Government spokesperson Fahmi Fadzil.

The Minister of Communications said this approach aligns with the principles brought by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in unravelling various problems.

“The Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister have consistently stressed the importance of utilising diplomatic channels, especially within the ASEAN spirit, to resolve issues,” Fahmi said during a press conference, here, today.

Yesterday, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said that Malaysia sent a protest note to the Philippines regarding that country’s two new maritime laws, which infringe on Sabah’s maritime boundaries.

He explained that the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Nov 8, were confirmed to extend beyond Malaysia’s New Map of 1979, which is based on international law.

Mohamad Alamin added that the reference documents, related to the new laws, also touched on the Philippines’ claim over Sabah.

According to international media reports, the Philippines’ two new maritime laws are seen as an effort to strengthen Manila’s claims over control of the South China Sea, which remains disputed to this day.