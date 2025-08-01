Popiah labelled with marker pen sparks food safety concerns

A popiah lover’s craving took an unexpected turn when she opened her snack to find the initials “CR” written in a marker pen on them.

Ema Hashim took to Threads, seeking advice from netizens after her first experience buying popiah from a local stall.

She posted a picture showing the fried “CR” – Crab Rangoon popiah, wondering if it was safe to eat despite the unusual labelling.

“This is the first time I bought a popiah from this stall, and it came with marker pen initials. Is it okay to eat? It’s still hot, and I’d hate to waste it by throwing it away,” she said.

Concerned about food safety, many netizens advised Ema to check with the vendor next time to ensure the snack was safe to consume.

“My mum also writes like this, but she uses a toothpick and food colouring. Maybe the seller is using food colouring too,” commented Elaine Tan.

Many users said it could be written using the halal, edible food marker, which is even being sold online now.

Some users, taking a lighter approach, joked that the “CR” initials were a tribute to famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, suggesting that the vendor may have labelled the popiah in his honour.

Other netizens added humour to the conversation by posting images of whiteboard erasers, suggesting that the marker pen ink could be “wiped away” before eating.

While the mystery of the labelled popiah remains unsolved, Ema’s post certainly sparked plenty of debate and laughter online, with many wondering if the quirky labelling was just a harmless mistake or an unusual food trend in the making.