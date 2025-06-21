Bentong ginger to boost Kota Tinggi economy – Mohamed Khaled

KOTA TINGGI: Bentong ginger has the potential to be the country’s strategic crop with Kota Tinggi as the primary hub for its production and processing, said Kota Tinggi MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He noted that the move could help generate sustainable income for the people, secure the country’s ginger supply, and reduce dependence on imported ginger.

“We import about 80 per cent of ginger for domestic use. We need to secure ginger supplies by cultivating and sourcing the crop locally.

“This effort not only provides (economic) opportunities for the people but also helps to curb the outflow of funds from the country,” he told reporters after officiating the ceremony to harvest young Bentong ginger in Kampung Gembut, Tanjung Sedili, near here today.

He said the ginger cultivation programme, an initiative involving Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and residents, aims to empower the rural economy through high-value agricultural projects, ultimately positioning Kota Tinggi as a national food valley.

Mohamed Khaled said the Bentong ginger cultivation initiative in the area has shown promising results, delivering high returns in a short period, making it one of the most viable cash crops.

“In terms of market price, one kilogramme can fetch up to RM40, and each plant can yield about two kilogrammes. Earlier during the programme, we saw 300 plants, and the harvest cycle is every six months. ...with 300 plants, participants in this programme could earn about RM24,000 over six months.

“This means they can potentially earn RM4,000 a month. The cultivation and care process is simple, with guidance provided by the university. Mature ginger can go for up to RM60 per kilogramme,” he said.

Elaborating, he said that by setting up cooperatives and participating in the downstream industry, residents can generate extra income by processing ginger-based products. He also announced his long-term plans to transform Kota Tinggi into the country’s primary hub for the ginger industry, covering cultivation, value chains, and downstream products.

He urged the community not to rely solely on government aid but instead to actively participate in agricultural projects to ensure long-term sustainability and success.

Meanwhile, Kota Tinggi Timur Area Farmers Organisation chairman Hashim Muhammad said the project has the potential to create more job opportunities, generate additional income for farmers, and uplift the rural community.

He said today’s event marked the rural community’s commitment to exploring high-value crop cultivation, expressing hope that the initiative can be expanded across the entire Kota Tinggi parliamentary constituency.