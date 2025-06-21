KUCHING: A total of 10,522 cases nationwide were imposed with Community Service Orders (CSOs) from 2008 to 2024, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said that of the total, 8,125 cases involved young offenders, 2,163 involved child offenders and 234 involved adult offenders.

Nancy said the cases involved various offences, with the maximum CSO period imposed being 240 hours.

“We’ve all made mistakes. The difference is that not everyone is given a second chance, but through CSOs, we provide individuals undergoing them with the opportunity to improve themselves.

“CSOs are not just alternative punishments – they serve as a space for recovery. They help rebuild self-confidence, reshape identity, and provide a second chance to return as better members of society,” she said at the Community Service Order awareness programme here today.

Nancy said a study conducted by Universiti Utara Malaysia found that CSOs had a positive impact on offenders’ attitudes, emotions and social integration.