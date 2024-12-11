Bermukun culture should be preserved - Sarawak Premier

KUCHING: The Bermukun culture, one of the performing arts traditions that combine dance, drumming, and the exchanging of “pantun” (poems) in the Malay community in Borneo, should be preserved, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

He said that in the past, ‘bermukun’ served as a form of entertainment at village wedding receptions and also as a way for singles to meet potential partners.

“Mak gendang will play their role, drumming while exchanging poems interspersed with innuendoes. It is a Malay culture and I think, also the culture in Borneo,“ he said when speaking at the ”Malam Segulai Sejalai Bermukun Se-Borneo” here last night.

Bermukun Se-Borneo 2024 is a programme involving Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei through a joint effort between Radio Television Malaysia (RTM), Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) and Radio Television Brunei (RTB), respectively.

Now in its 14th edition, the programme has become the basis for helping create an integrity-based society, protecting heritage, and showing concern for the contribution of art and culture.