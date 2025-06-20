KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai was named the National Journalism Laureate at the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI)-Petronas Journalism Awards ceremony held here tonight.

Wong, 64, brings over four decades of journalistic experience, having begun his career as a junior reporter at The Star in Penang in 1984.

He then climbed the ladder to serve in various positions at its headquarters in Petaling Jaya.

Wong is the 14th recipient of the prestigious award, joining the ranks of past luminaries, including the first recipient, the late Tan Sri Abdul Samad Ismail of Utusan Melayu (1988), the late Tan Sri Lee Siew Yee of the New Straits Times (1992), and Datuk Ishak Muhammad or Pak Sako (1995).

Other notable past recipients include Tan Sri Johan Jaaffar, Datuk Kadir Jasin, Adibah Amin, the late Datuk Ahmad Rejal Arbee, the late Tan Sri Zainuddin Maidin and Datuk CC Liew.

Wong said he felt “small and humbled” to be among these luminaries.

The award was presented by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Apart from journalism, Wong has also held corporate leadership roles, serving as group chief editor, managing director, and chief executive officer of Star Media Group (SMG).

In 2023, he was appointed Bernama Chairman. He had earlier served as a member of its Board of Governors (2004–2010) and as a member of its Supervisory Council (2010–2014).

He continues to write analysis pieces for Bernama.

Wong remains a columnist for The Sunday Star, where his popular “On The Beat” column has run since 1997, despite no longer being with SMG.

Over the years, Wong has delivered numerous exclusives, including interviews with the late physicist Stephen Hawking and former US President Bill Clinton.

In 2003, he won the MPI Best Feature Award for his investigative piece on Malaysians undergoing terrorist training in Afghanistan.

He was also the first Malaysian elected into the Paris-based World Editors Forum and served as Chairman of the Asia News Network with over 21 media affiliates.

“This is an honour for me and certainly the pinnacle of my journalism journey,” he said.

He advised journalists to go beyond standard news writing by dabbling in news analysis and commentaries.

Wong is also the author of ‘Penang’s History, My Story’, published in 2014 by The Star, and translated into Bahasa Malaysia by Universiti Sains Malaysia.

He has served as an adjunct professor at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, his alma mater.

“My advice to fellow journalists is never to stop writing.

“I wish to commend my fellow veterans like Tan Sri Johan Jaaffar, Datuk Seri Azman Ujang, Datuk Yong Soo Heong, Datuk Kadir Jasin and Datuk Kuik Cheng Kang who still write, whether regularly or occasionally,“ he said.

“Old journalists should never fade away, but continue writing,” he added.

The veteran journalist has also embraced digital platforms such as Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube to share his views.

Wong said he strongly advocates for the engagement of professionally trained journalists, emphasising that “we have undergone years of training, and are better equipped to understand legal boundaries and the sensitivities of Malaysia’s multi-racial society.”

“More importantly, the established media is accurate and we take responsibility for what we publish,“ he said.

Wong dedicated the award to all journalists, particularly veterans and seniors, for their tireless service to the profession.