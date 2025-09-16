Bernama Mobile Studio and MCMC to launch Kembara Internet programme

BUTTERWORTH: The Communications Ministry plans to roll out the ‘Kembara Internet’ programme through a strategic collaboration between Bernama Mobile Studio and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the partnership is vital to ensure the outreach initiative is carried out effectively, particularly in delivering accurate information to the people while assessing Internet coverage issues on the ground.

He noted that Bernama Mobile Studio possesses both the technical capabilities and logistical support required to drive such field communications, making it an essential asset for the programme.

“We need to take this mobile studio on tour. So perhaps we should have a joint venture with MCMC to launch the Kembara Internet programme, to go out and check (Internet coverage).

“Bernama Mobile Studio is very helpful — we can go to the ground, set it up easily, and operate straight away,” he said during an interview in the Bernama Mobile Studio in conjunction with the Malaysia Day 2025 celebration at the PICCA@Arena Convention Centre here today.

Fahmi expressed hope that the collaboration would be expanded with more such programmes in the future, including within the context of official government events.

Also present during the programme were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Bernama Mobile Studio is a customised motorhome that serves as a new broadcasting medium, enabling live news coverage, Bernama TV and Bernama Radio programmes, as well as major national events.

Equipped with multi-camera live production capabilities, the vehicle can also operate in critical areas without electricity, such as during disaster coverage or in remote locations.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also reminded the public to avoid falling victim to online bullying and scams, which are becoming increasingly rampant.

“As social media users, I want to remind everyone not to trust every post they see online. We must be cautious, and not easily fall prey to love scams or investment scams.

“We want Malaysia and its people to be free from all forms of digital colonisation. We want freedom from bullying, and freedom from any type of scam,” he said.