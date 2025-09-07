Bersatu assembly erupts in chaos over calls for president to step down

SHAH ALAM: The 8th Bersatu Annual General Assembly descended into chaos today when several groups staged provocations demanding president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation.

The incident occurred during Muhyiddin’s policy speech as he addressed attempts to topple his leadership through signature collection.

Muhyiddin stated that signature collection to remove the president violates the party’s constitution and sets a dangerous precedent for all leadership positions.

His remarks were met with shouts of “not true” from delegates believed to be rejecting his claims about the signature campaign.

The situation escalated with chants of “step down, Tan Sri” creating commotion among delegates while others attempted to restore order.

Muhyiddin later confirmed at a press conference that he had no prior knowledge of the outburst and that security would review the incident for further action. – Bernama