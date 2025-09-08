Spain thrash Turkey 6-0 as Germany secure first World Cup qualifying win

MIKEL MERINO scored a magnificent hat-trick as Spain delivered a stunning 6-0 victory over Turkey in their World Cup qualifying match on Sunday.

The European champions produced a masterclass in the central Turkish city, recording their second biggest away win in World Cup qualifying history.

Barcelona playmaker Pedri Gonzalez opened the scoring within six minutes and later completed the rout, with Ferran Torres also finding the net for the visitors.

Merino’s goals showcased exceptional quality, featuring a superb team move finish, a controlled strike from a Pedri assist, and a curling shot into the top corner.

The only concern for Spain was Nico Williams’s withdrawal with an apparent thigh injury, though Luis de la Fuente’s team now lead qualifying Group E with six points from two games.

Merino expressed his delight at scoring his first professional hat-trick and helping Spain secure maximum points from their opening matches.

Group winners will qualify directly for the finals, with runners-up advancing to a play-off phase.

Georgia and Turkey follow on three points each after Georgia defeated Bulgaria 3-0 in Tbilisi through goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nika Gagnidze and Georges Mikautadze.

Germany responded to pressure after their opening qualifier defeat by securing a 3-1 home victory against Northern Ireland in Cologne.

Serge Gnabry gave the hosts an early lead before Isaac Price of West Bromwich Albion equalised before half-time.

Substitute Nadiem Amiri restored Germany’s advantage on 69 minutes by turning in David Raum’s cross.

Liverpool star Florian Wirtz then sealed the victory with a brilliant free-kick in his home city, giving Germany their first win in Group A.

Wirtz acknowledged their previous performance was a catastrophe but praised the team’s improved display against Northern Ireland.

Germany and Northern Ireland both have three points, while Slovakia lead Group A with six points after Tomas Rigo’s late goal secured a 1-0 victory in Luxembourg.

Memphis Depay made history by becoming the Netherlands’ all-time top goalscorer with a brace in their 3-2 win against Lithuania in Group G.

The Corinthians forward scored his 51st and 52nd international goals to surpass Robin van Persie’s record of 50 strikes for the national team.

Depay opened the scoring by turning in Cody Gakpo’s cutback before Quinten Timber netted the second goal for the Netherlands in Kaunas.

Lithuania fought back through Gvidas Gineitis and Edvinas Girdvainis before Depay headed in a Denzel Dumfries cross to secure victory.

Ronald Koeman’s side lead Group G with 10 points from four matches, ahead of Poland on goal difference with a game in hand.

Poland defeated Finland 3-1 in Chorzow with goals from Matty Cash, captain Robert Lewandowski and Jakub Kaminski before Benjamin Kaellman pulled one back for the visitors.

Belgium recorded their second consecutive 6-0 victory in Group J by sweeping aside Kazakhstan at Anderlecht’s stadium in Brussels.

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice to become his country’s second-top goalscorer behind Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku also scored a brace, with Nicolas Raskin and Thomas Meunier completing the scoring.

North Macedonia beat Liechtenstein 5-0 in the same group and lead with 11 points from five matches, one ahead of Belgium and Wales. – AFP