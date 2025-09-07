’M’sia ideal base for remote work’

PETALING JAYA: Drawn by fast internet, affordable living and cosmopolitan comforts, digital nomads are finding Malaysia an attractive base, although some say longer stays would make the experience better.

American IT specialist Ryan Patterson, 37, has lived in Kuala Lumpur for a year and praised the city’s connectivity and amenities.

“KL is a fantastic city. Everything is available, including goods, cuisine and healthcare. The quality of life is great.”

Patterson spends about RM7,000 a month, covering rent, a co-working space lease, restaurants and groceries.

“If I could change one thing about Malaysia’s nomad experience, it would be the ability to stay longer.”

Industry observers say the growing presence of remote professionals, both local and foreign, is beginning to reshape Malaysia’s digital economy.

For Madagascar-born software developer Jeni Randriamihajasoa, 27, Malaysia provided a relatively smooth transition when she arrived three weeks ago.

The founder of an IT services company said KL was more affordable compared with her home country, where even basic services such as water and electricity were unreliable.

“I don’t have to think about those issues here. That makes a huge difference because I can fully focus on my job.”

She estimated her monthly spending at about RM2,000, mainly on accommodation.

“Malaysia is a great place to start a digital nomad lifestyle. You have everything here – reliable internet, easy access to beaches just hours away and cheap flights.

“Even compared with Madagascar, it’s cheaper here. I now live in a condo with a pool and gym, and it costs less than what I’d pay back home,.”

Pikom chairman Alex Liew said while the numbers remain modest, growth is evident.

“There is significant growth, although the numbers are still small according to DE Rantau data – 1,120 as of Nov 2024. This is expected to rise with more opportunities for remote professionals.”

He added that similar to gig workers, more Malaysians are expected to take on short-term roles in areas such as IT, customer service and content creation.

“A support system for remote professionals should include access to upskilling and reskilling programmes, job opportunities, peer networking and conducive work environments such as co-working spaces.”

Liew also noted that traditional forms of workplace support and security may not be available for these workers.

“Beyond visas, Malaysia should provide peer networking, job opportunities and training for remote professionals, as these will be critical for sustaining the community.”

The government was reported to have expanded the DE Rantau nomad pass beyond information and digital roles to include founders, CEOs, COOs, tax accountants, legal counsels, technical writers, business development managers, public relations professionals and other related positions. Both digital freelancers and remote workers are now eligible to apply.

The minimum income requirement for non-IT/digital talents is set at US$60,000 (RM281,000) per year or US$5,000 (RM23,000) per month. Parents of the main applicant can also be listed as dependents.

According to Mdec, as of May 31 last year, DE Rantau had received 3,096 applications, with 1,443 approved, including 189 renewals.

The applicants come from 78 countries, with the top five being Russia, Pakistan, Britain, Japan and Australia.

The average annual income of approved digital nomads is US$69,000 (RM324,000), with the majority skilled in software development, digital marketing and AI machine learning.

A 2023 year-end survey revealed that 40% of approved applicants are in Malaysia with their families, contributing directly to spending on tourism, education, food, accommodation and transportation. – By FAIZ RUZMAN