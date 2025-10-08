Bersatu leader alleges double standards among members

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan has renewed his criticism of party secretary-general Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, alleging that a clear double standard exists within the party, in which Azmin appears shielded from scrutiny.

He called Azmin the party’s “golden boy”, adding that any criticism directed at him is treated as an attack on Bersatu itself.

“It becomes difficult when criticising one individual is seen as criticising the entire party.

“Others can criticise us, but when we question the actions of this ‘golden boy’, it is unacceptable,” he told reporters after appearing before the Bersatu Disciplinary Board yesterday to respond to charges against him.

Six Bersatu division leaders were also summoned to the hearing, including Ipoh Timor division chief Muhammad Fadhli Ismail and Ampang division chief Mohd Isa Saidi.

Wan Saiful, who is also Tasek Gelugor MP, is being investigated over his alleged involvement in the signing of statutory declarations (SDs) purportedly linked to efforts to unseat party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the leaders are facing different accusations from different complainants, but the cases appear to be connected.

“I cannot share details of what transpired. This is an internal matter. Unlike others, we do not believe in airing party issues in public or on social media. We want to protect the party because we love the party,” he said.

Wan Saiful also raised concerns about possible conflicts of interest within the Disciplinary Board, claiming that some members had requested changes to its composition.

He dismissed allegations that he is collaborating with external parties, saying he had previously exposed attempts to persuade him to defect.

“Last year, I shared my experience of being invited to cross over. I had recordings, photos, audio, phone numbers, all submitted to the Parliamentary Rights and Privileges Committee. They found that I had not misled anyone.

“If I had wanted to accept an offer to leave the party, I could have done it last year,” he said.

Without naming anyone, he hinted that certain party figures had met with individuals from “the other side” and received substantial sums of money.

“We know who is really close to the other side. We know who has received millions. But we are still disciplined. Do not push too hard as there might be a reaction,” he cautioned.

Bersatu’s internal rifts came to light during its annual general meeting last month, when Muhyiddin revealed that there had been attempts to gather SDs to challenge his leadership.

Wan Saiful, who also leads Bersatu’s Baling division, later denied trying to pressure Muhyiddin to resign and accused Azmin of warning division leaders allegedly involved in the initiative.