Barcelona rejects Israeli basketball team training request over security

BARCELONA has rejected a request from Israeli basketball team Hapoel Jerusalem to train at their facilities next week.

A club source confirmed the decision was made for logistical and public order reasons.

The Catalan club will not allow Hapoel Jerusalem to use their Palau Blaugrana court before a EuroCup match against Baxi Manresa on October 15.

“We don’t want to have any problems,“ explained the club source following increased protests against Israel over the Gaza war.

The source added that preparations for a Barcelona handball Champions League match would also begin on that day.

Baxi Manresa are obliged to allow their opponents use of their own court for the match.

Valencia Basket are scheduled to face another Israeli team, Hapoel Tel Aviv, in the EuroLeague competition on the same day.

The pro-Palestinian BDS movement has called for that match to be cancelled.

Spain’s government has labelled Israel’s actions a “genocide” in Gaza.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for Israeli teams to be excluded from international sport in September.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 67,183 people according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The United Nations considers these casualty figures credible.

Israel launched its Gaza offensive in October 2023 following an unprecedented cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Most of those killed in the Hamas attack were civilians. – AFP