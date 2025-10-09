Malaysia foreign minister visits Myanmar for ASEAN peace talks

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has travelled to Myanmar for discussions with the country’s top leadership.

He announced his departure on social media, confirming meetings with President Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and Prime Minister U Nyo Saw.

Mohamad will also hold talks with his Myanmar counterpart U Than Swe during the one-day working visit.

His visit addresses recent ceasefire violations that have undermined peace efforts and worsened the situation.

The Foreign Minister posted a photograph from the Royal Malaysian Air Force Base before departing for Nay Pyi Taw.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed this visit follows a previously postponed trip scheduled for September 19.

This working visit aligns with outcomes from the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in July.

Mohamad is accompanied by ASEAN Chair’s Special Envoy to Myanmar Tan Sri Othman Hashim.

During meetings, he will call for full implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus.

Key discussion points include cessation of violence and unrestricted humanitarian access.

The minister will also push for inclusive dialogue involving all Myanmar stakeholders.

Planned elections in Myanmar are expected to feature in these high-level discussions.

Malaysia emphasizes its engagement occurs in its capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2025.

This approach supports peace, stability, and development within Myanmar.

Malaysia remains focused on promoting a Myanmar-owned resolution to the crisis.

ASEAN fully supports this Myanmar-led approach to national reconciliation.

The working visit demonstrates ASEAN’s unwavering commitment to lasting peace.

Malaysia will continue engaging all stakeholders through inclusive and sustainable methods. – Bernama