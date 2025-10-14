Bersatu sacks Wan Saiful, suspends Wan Ahmad Fayhsal membership

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu has sacked Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saifulruddin Wan Jan and suspended Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal’s membership for one term.

The party’s Disciplinary Board stated this action was taken for breaching Clause 9.1.4 of the Bersatu Constitution and the party’s Code of Ethics and Conduct.

Four division chiefs were also dismissed from the party in the same disciplinary action.

The sacked division leaders are Mohd Azrudin Md Idris from Hang Tuah Jaya, Mohd Asmar from Pengerang, Mohd Fadhli Ismail from Ipoh Timur, and Mohd Isa Mohd Saidi from Ampang.

The Disciplinary Board investigated complaints and summoned respondents for a hearing session on October 8 before making its decision.

Board members reached their decision based on investigation findings and careful consideration without external interference or bias.

Those found guilty of disciplinary breaches have the right to appeal to the Appeals Board within 14 days according to the party’s constitution.

The board confirmed all penalised individuals can submit appeals through the proper party channels within the specified timeframe. – Bernama