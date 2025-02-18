Beware of scam tactics using AI

TEMERLOH: The public has been urged to be wary of fraud tactics using sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that is being abused for criminal purposes to manipulate the public into becoming victims of cybercrime investment fraud.

National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC) deputy director-general Ahmad Sazilee Abdul Khairi said the drastic development of AI technology is being taken advantage of by scammers to reap huge profits by using various latest tactics.

He said it is very important for the public to always be aware and follow current developments and reminded social media users to be more careful with fraud syndicates that use AI-generated content to deceive the public.

“The modus operandi of the crime involved is carried out online with the latest technological advances and now, cybercriminals have started using AI technology to manipulate victims.

“They can make video calls by imitating the voice and face of individuals known to the victim until they convinced them to make money transfers. (Therefore) the public needs to be aware of current developments to avoid being scammed,“ he said.

He said this when speaking at the Anti-Financial Crime Centre programme with the Temerloh district police headquarters (IPD) and the Temerloh Municipal Council here today. Also present was acting deputy Pahang police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Othman.

Ahmad Sazilee said that currently, four agencies under the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) are working to improve the system to prevent this cyber crime from occurring and also advised victims to immediately contact the NSRC to allow the money they were deceived to be frozen.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusri said cyber fraud crimes should not be taken lightly because they risk exposing victims to suicide as they usually face financial problems due to the fraud.

“Victims who experience cash losses due to being deceived will face emotional stress that will affect their quality of life. The individuals involved may then act to isolate themselves before deciding to commit suicide due to shame,“ he said.

He said such incidents could happen to anyone regardless of gender, background, age and therefore, the public should not be complacent with cybercrime tactics that are always following current trends.