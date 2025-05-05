Bid to smuggle 400 litres of petrol to neighbouring country foiled

KOTA BHARU: The Region Three Marine Police Force (PPM) and several enforcement agencies thwarted an attempt to smuggle 400 litres of petrol to a neighbouring country under an integrated operation in Kampung Pauh Ganja here recently.

Region Three PPM commander ACP Zulafendy Hassan said the other agencies involved were the Special Branch E5 Division, Kelantan Police Headquarters and the Enforcement Division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) of Kelantan.

“Acting on a tip-off, the team arrested a man suspected to be involved in the misappropriation and smuggling of controlled items using a vehicle which had been modified with an additional fuel tank as well as filling petrol in a jerrican.

“Upon inspection, the suspect failed to produce any approval permits to possess or transport the controlled item,” he said.

He added that the seizures involved a jerrican containing about 400 litres of petrol and a Malaysian-registered vehicle, with the total seizure estimated at RM8,940.

“The suspect was detained and the case has been referred to the Kelantan KPDN for investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said.