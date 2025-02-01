Bidding for Putrajaya’s FG series plates open till Jan 6

PUTRAJAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke today announced the launch of the special Putrajaya vehicle registration numbers under the FG series.

He said bidding for these numbers would be conducted via the JPJeBid system from today until Jan 6.

“This initiative will not only boost the revenue of the Road Transport Department (JPJ) but also provide an opportunity for individuals to own special registration numbers,” he said.

Earlier, Loke launched the JPJ’s new office here as part of key initiatives to enhance the department’s service quality.

“This opening symbolises change, not just in terms of infrastructure but also in our responsibility to ensure that JPJ’s services become more efficient, responsive and aligned with the people’s needs,” he added.