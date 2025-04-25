PETALING JAYA: American commentator Bill O’Reilly has sparked controversy once again, this time by comparing Malaysia’s household per capita income with that of the United States.

In a TikTok video, O’Reilly remarked, “Malaysia is mad at me—this is an unbelievable story.”

Unapologetic in his stance, has admitted to viewing himself as a coloniser, stating, “Haha I’m a colonialist. Okay, I hate to break it to the prime minister, but here are the stats.

“Malaysia’s annual household income stands at US$5,731 (RM25,061), while the United States reports a significantly higher figure of US$42,220 (RM184,628).

He pointed out, “That’s an eightfold difference.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously condemned O’Reilly’s comments, which stated that Southeast Asia “has no money,“ describing them as arrogant and ignorant.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the comment not only reflects O’Reilly’s lack of understanding of the current realities in Southeast Asia but also reveals a narrow worldview shaped by racial bias and colonialist ideology.

“This is a clear display of extreme arrogance by individuals who are, in fact, poorly informed, ignorant, and who believe that only their group or nation is successful.

.

“In social sciences, this is referred to as a trapped mindset...a worldview shaped by imperialist attitudes that fosters xenophobia, racial prejudice, and Islamophobia,” he stated.