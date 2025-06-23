Bintulu TIC to add RM12B GDP, create 19,000 jobs by 2040

KUALA LUMPUR: The Transitioning Industrial Clusters (TIC) initiative in Bintulu, Sarawak, has the potential to contribute an additional RM12 billion to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this initiative is expected to create 19,000 new job opportunities and reduce carbon emissions by 21.35 million tonnes by 2040.

“This effort is in line with the state’s aspirations towards net-zero carbon and strengthens Sarawak’s position as the country’s leader in the green industry,” he said in a post on X today.

Earlier today, Anwar chaired the National Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Council (MED4IRN) Meeting No 3/2025, an important forum for assessing progress and setting a new direction for the country’s digital economy.

The prime minister said that during the meeting, he was interested in the presentation regarding Sarawak’s intention to develop a TIC in Bintulu.

Anwar said the government agreed to adopt TIC as a national agenda as it is a strategic move that unites companies and public institutions to drive green economic growth, open up highly skilled job opportunities and reduce carbon emissions.

Meanwhile, the meeting also discussed the implementation of GovTech Malaysia, including the MyGOV Malaysia application, which functions as the government’s single digital gateway.

“Through the gateway, the rakyat can deal with various government agencies online without having to queue at the counter.

“This demonstrates the government’s commitment to bring services closer to the people in a simple, efficient and transparent manner,” he said.

In the same meeting, Anwar also stressed the importance of expanding the implementation of MyDigital ID to the private sector.

“We must ensure a secure, comprehensive and trusted digital ecosystem not only for government services, but also for every aspect of daily life and future business activities,” he said.