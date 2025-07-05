Ahmad Zahid offers condolences to Hamzah Zainudin on father-in-law’s passing

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today extended his condolences to Perikatan Nasional (PN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin following the passing of his father-in-law, Datuk Abdul Ghani Ngah, at 1.45 pm today.

Ahmad Zahid, in a Facebook post, also prayed for the family to be granted strength and perseverance during this difficult time.

“This is indeed a very challenging test for the family and a great loss to all who knew him,” he said.

“Let us all recite Al-Fatihah for the late Datuk Abdul Ghani Ngah, who was also the father-in-law of Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, and pray that his soul is blessed, forgiven of all sins, and placed among the righteous,” he said.

It is understood that Abdul Ghani, 83, had been receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital following complications and breathing difficulties after his house caught fire on June 19.

The funeral prayers will be held at the Kampung Melayu Sungai Rapat Mosque, and he will be laid to rest at the Kampung Rapat Jaya Muslim Cemetery in Ipoh, Perak.

In the fire incident at their two-storey house, Abdul Ghani’s wife, Datin Salmiah Nyak Matt, 84, was found unconscious on the lower floor by rescue teams and later pronounced dead.

- Bernama