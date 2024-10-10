Blood infection cause of inmate’s death - Prisons dept

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prisons Department has confirmed that a male inmate’s death at the Pokok Sena Prison, Kedah, last Monday was due to bacterial infection in the blood.

The department explained that the inmate complained of feeling unwell last Friday (Oct 4), nine days after his rotan sentence was carried out on Sept 25.

“Following an illness complaint by the inmate, the prison continued to carry out examinations through intensive treatment by medical officers.

“The inmate was taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital on Oct 7 for further treatment before he was confirmed dead. The preliminary post-mortem report stated that the cause of death was due to bacterial infection in the blood,“ it said in a statement today.

The department said the rotan sentence on Sept 25 followed the standard operating procedure (SOP). After a thorough examination, the prison medical officer also confirmed that the prisoner was healthy and fit.

“After undergoing his sentence, the inmate was carefully treated including wound care (dressing) daily and his health monitored from time to time by prison medical officers,“ it said.

The department said it has started an internal probe to review whether the execution of the sentence followed the set SOP.

“So far, no SOP violations have been identified, and further investigations are underway.

“If it is found that there is an element of negligence or procedural weakness while performing duties, the department will not compromise and will take strict action against the responsible party,“ it said.

The department also reminded the public not to spread false news about the case.