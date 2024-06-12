Bloodstains found in murdered student’s dormitory, court told

TAWAU: Investigators found bloodstains in three dormitory rooms at Lahad Datu Vocational College while probing the murder of a student, the High Court here heard today.

DSP Nor Rafidah Kasim, the 22nd prosecution witness, told the court that her team discovered the stains during inspections on March 24, two days after the victim, 17-year-old Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat Mohd Narul Azwan, was found dead.

She said the checks, conducted at 10.10 am, started in Room 7 Resak, which Mohamad Nazmie occupied.

“Our inspection found bloodstains on the floor and on the mattress belonging to the victim,” she said, testifying before Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol.

Thirteen students, aged 16 to 19, have been jointly charged with the murder of Mohamad Nazmie in Dormitories 7 Resak and 5 Belian at the college between 9 pm on March 21 and 7.38 am on March 22.

They face charges under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read with Section 34, which carries a death sentence or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years, along with up to 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Nor Rafidah said her team also found bloodstains in Room 5 Belian, where they retrieved a collarless long-sleeved shirt in a bucket and a blanket with bloodstains on a mattress.

The final inspection was carried out in Room 7 Belian, where Mohamad Nazmie was found unconscious. There, investigators discovered more suspected bloodstains on the mattress.

When questioned by defence lawyer Mohamad Zairi Zainal Abidin, Nor Rafidah confirmed that the stains were identified through visual inspection. However, she disagreed with claims that her team failed to use specialised equipment, such as a poly light, to detect hidden bloodstains.

She acknowledged that even if bloodstains were wiped with a cloth, they would still be visible under a poly light.

During re-examination by deputy public prosecutor Nur Nisla Abd Latif, Nor Rafidah said the investigation report was based on what her team observed at the scene.

She said the poly light device was only used to confirm whether visible stains were human blood.

“The poly light is used when we notice bloodstains with the naked eye. It helps confirm whether the stains are human blood,” she said.

The prosecution team consists of Nur Nisla, Ng Juhn Tao and Batrisyia Mohd Khusri. Eight of the accused are represented by lawyers Datuk Ram Singh, Kamarudin Mohmad Chinki, and Chen Wen Jye, while the remaining five are defended by Mohamad Zairi, Abdul Ghani Zelika, Vivian Thien, Jhesseny P Kang, and Kusni Ambotuwo.

The trial continues next Monday (Dec 9).